WEST LIBERTY — Robert E. Powell 88, of West Liberty, passed away Thursday Nov 21, 2019 at Green Hills Care Center. He was born June 26, 1931 in Marion, Ohio, the son of Herbert and Sarah (Morris) Powell. Robert was a Korean War Veteran US Army. He owned and operated R.E. Powell Plumbing & Heating as well as his own construction company. He was very active Feeding Avery Families as well Habitat for Humanity. He was a long time member and sponsor of AA. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Wilhelmina in 2012 and his son Michael Wayne in 2017 also by his brother Harold Powell. Survivors include his children Mark (Karen Sue) Powell, Karen (Eric) Hart, Jodi (Ted) Vander Roest; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Wednesday November 27, at Jennings Farley & Seeley 5591 US Rt 68 S. West Liberty. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Habitat for Humanity.