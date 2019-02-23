LIMA — Robert E. "Bobby" Prichard, 80, passed away at 5:03 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Bobby was born December 18, 1938, in Cincinnati, OH, to Otha and Irene (Varvel) Prichard who preceded him in death. On February 27, 1965, he married the love of his life and best friend Donna Miller Prichard to whom he was married 54 years.

Bobby retired in 2000 from Tuttle Construction Company where he had been employed as a carpenter. He also had been employed through the Carpenters Union #372, Stedke Construction and Elmer Suever Construction. Memberships include Orioles Nest #173, VFW #1275, Eagles, Moose, American Legion Post # 96, Cairo Sportsman's Club and the NRA. He restored many Army, Navy and Marine jeeps in addition to an Army Truck. Many of the military collections were used in parades. Bobby loved hanging out in the garage and drinking beer with friends and family. He also enjoyed camping at Sandy Point Camp Grounds. He was always working on a project. Bobby was a 13-year bladder cancer survivor. He loved his family and best friends, Mike Murphy, Matt Bauman, Nate and Sandy Duval, Bob Williams, all his Orioles friends and his English Bulldog Maggie.

In addition to his wife Bobby is survived by 3 sons, Shawn (Trisha) Prichard of Lima, Michael (Mistie) Prichard of Manchester OH and Tommy (Christina)Prichard of Lima; 5 Grandsons, Shane Prichard, , Thomas Prichard, Michael Prichard, Jay (Tosha) Wortman, and Nicholas Prichard; 2 Great-grandsons, Little Doughie and Little Gaston ; a brother, Roderick Tvach and a sister, Betty Grubaugh.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Prichard and a sister, Alice Sherman

On Monday, May 27, Memorial Day, a Celebration of Life will be held at Orioles Nest # 173 from 2-6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.