LIMA — Robert Lee Reynolds, Sr. age 57, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Franklin Medical Center in Columbus, OH.

He was born on May 27, 1961 in Lima, Ohio to the union of James C. and Macie Lee (Jones) Reynolds. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Lima.

He was a member of Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his children, grandchildren and family. He never met a stranger and will be truly missed by his loved ones.

Besides his loving mother, Macie he leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; Robert L. Reynolds, Jr. (Kakenya) of Lima. 5 grandchildren. 6 sisters; Linda A. Shepherd of El Paso, TX. Barbara J. Glenn, Delores Reynolds, Margaret M. Green, Lucathrine M. Reynolds and Lovenia Reynolds all of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony D. Brown, sister; Dorothy Mangrum. 2 brothers; Manuel Reynolds and Willie J. Reynolds.

Home Going Services will be held Friday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

