LIMA — Robert A. Roberts, "Bob" or "Cowboy," 77, passed away Oct. 18, 2019 after a recent discovery of liver cancer.

His philosophy was, "You should live your life like a piece of pie… One slice at a time!" Artistic and talented, Bob had a golden voice and really knew his way around the guitar. Bob has been a longtime member of the Country Music Association.

Bob was born in Lima, Ohio on July 16, 1942. He graduated from Lima Senior High in 1960 and moved to Wadsworth in 1964. He worked in tire pattern shops around Wadsworth and retired from Goodyear in 2006.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosa.

Bob is survived by sisters, Sue E. Fitzgerald (Mike) of Lima and Barbara Archer (Norm) of Harrod, Ohio; step-children, Martin Wood (Dee), Ursula Moser (Keith), Ramona Britenriker (John), Anton Wood (Chavi), Christa Deitrick Zupprodo (Joe); adopted son, Jackson C. Roberts; as well as step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bob will be dearly missed. Happy Trails!