ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Robert Lynn Schafer, 76, of St. Clairsville, Ohio died April 3, 2020 in Acuity Specialty Hospital in Bellaire, Ohio.

He was born February 7, 1944 in Lima, Ohio, a son of the late Robert Michael Schafer and Almeda Van Demark Schafer.

Lynn was a retired band director and music teacher having worked in the school districts at Miller City, New Breman, Spencerville, Bellaire, Union Local and Cadiz. He was President of the Union Local Association of Classroom Teachers, a member of Music Education National Conference and Ohio Music Educators Association and an avid OSU Buckeyes fan. He was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, received his bachelor's degree from Ohio Northern University and received his master's degree from St. Francis College. Lynn was a member of Thoburn United Methodist Church in St. Clairsville.

Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Marjorie J. Nusbaum Schafer, two children, Michelle (Jack) Devine of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Stephen (Joanna) Schafer of Hudson, Ohio and four grandchildren, Benjamin Schafer, Cecilia Schafer, Jacob Devine and Joseph Devine.

With the government COVID-19 recommendations, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville. A public service will also be held at a later date at Hartman and Sons Funeral Home in Columbus Grove, Ohio with Burial in Truro Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund or Thoburn United Methodist Church.