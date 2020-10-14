Robert Schrein

LIMA —Robert C. "Bob" Schrein is leading a heavenly guitar jam tonight with Eddie Van Halen, John Lennon and George Harrison. He left us on Tuesday, October 13, after a long battle with COPD and other debilitating conditions.

Well-known and sought-after for his musical talents, Bob was a member of several popular bands like the Down Boys, BMW, Legend, and others. A self-taught guitar player, he could be found in the back on Bass, fronting the band on lead and vocals, or doing solo gigs around town. No matter where he was, he was happiest in front of an audience or listening to his favorite band, the Beatles.

Bob's life was too short, but while alive, he lived. In the face of battles with diabetes, blindness, neuropathy, organ transplants and anti-rejection medications, Bob continued to love music and be an optimistic, upbeat guy; even when he could no longer play his beloved Rickenbacker 12-string electric guitar.

Born in Toledo on May 16, 1954, to Clifford and Betty Schrein, he relocated to Lima with his family in 1970 and graduated from Elida High School in 1973. Bob is predeceased by his parents, grandparents and his former wife, Peggy.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Florida; his son Nathan and grandson Reid of Columbus, Ohio; his brother Ron Schrein and wife, Rena, of Palm Coast, Florida; his sister, Sr. Shannon Schrein, OSF, of Sylvania, Ohio; his sister, Judy Miller of Lima, his brother, David and wife, Kathi, of Atlanta, Georgia, several nieces and nephews, and cousins in Ohio, Indiana, Colorado, Chicago, New York and Florida.

The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, attendants, and staff at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center for their professionalism and the gentle, loving care they provided our brother.

Bob was a "frequent flyer" patient at St. Rita's and the family requests that any condolences or donations be sent to Sr. Shannon Schrein, 4344 N. McCord Rd., Sylvania, OH 43560, to help defray Bob's medical and funeral expenses.

A brief memorial of Bob's life for family and close friends will take place on Saturday, October 17, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com