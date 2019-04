NEW KNOXVILLE — Robert W. Schroer, 85, died at 7:35 a.m. April 14, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First Church of New Knoxville. The Rev. Joel Bucklin will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ministry Center of the First Church of New Knoxville.