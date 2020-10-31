LIMA — Dr. Robert J. Stern, 90, died at 8:15 am, October 28, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born August 25, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Julius and Malvin Stern. Between June 1962 and October 1980 he was married to Kathleen E. McKee who preceded him in death. He is survived by: Jeffrey Alan (Sayon Syprasoeuth), Karen Leslie, and Shoshana Juliana (Robert) Cote. An infant daughter, Sarah preceded him in death.

Grandchildren; Lacey Cote, Adam Cote, Harry Brawley IV; Great-Granddaughter: Chloe Verwey. In October 1993 he married Carol Lynne Hayes, who continued as his wife and partner until his death.

He was a graduate of Shaw High School in East Cleveland, Western Reserve University, and The Ohio State University. Training in surgery was received at George Washington University Hospital, Boston City Hospital, and New England Center Hospital (in Boston). During his residency he spent 2 years in the United States Navy as a physician, including duty on destroyers, and at the U. S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA.

Dr. Stern came to Lima in 1963 where he practiced as a surgeon with Dr. Miles Flickinger for two years, and then started his own practice. He continued in practice until August 1996, Following his retirement he was selected to be the surgical member of a new panel of The Ohio State Medical Board, the Quality Intervention Panel. This group was one of the first in the country, with the purpose of identifying physicians who might be having trouble in a medical area, and recommending remedial courses for them. After 4 years he retired from this panel and began to assist Lima Memorial Hospital in Utilization problems.

While a practicing surgeon he served on many committees at both local hospitals, but his major committee assignment was being the Chairman of the Tissue Committee of Memorial Hospital (a surgical review group) for an unprecedented 25 years.

Also while here, he introduced the concept of emergency treatment of patients at the bedside with what was called an "E-box", which later evolved into the "crash cart". In 1970 he brought to Lima the implantation of permanent pacemakers and was one of the most experienced implanters in Northwest Ohio. He was one of the first to use the process of laparoscopic surgery, now commonly used. He was the first physician in Lima to use Patient Control Analgesia (PCA).

He was a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons, a member of the North American Society of Pacemakers and Electrophysiology, the American Medical Association, The Ohio State Medical Association, and the Lima and Allen County Academy of Medicine.

Dr. Stern served as a president of the local Heart Association branch for two years. He served as chairman of the Board for the Lima Area Concert Band, and introduced the concept of the Cabaret Concert for them.

He has been a member of the Temple Beth Israel-Shaare Zedek, actively serving on their Board of Directors for several years. He loved playing bridge and he loved watching The Ohio State Buckeyes play football.

Private services will begin at 2:00 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rabbi Javier Cattapan officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

