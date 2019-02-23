Obituary
LIMA — Ernest Robert "Ernie" Stormann, 71, of Lima, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Lake Placid Hospital, Lake Placid, Florida. He was born October 2, 1947 in Bangor, Maine the son of Aubrey and Shirley (Ross) Stormann who preceded him in death. On July 29, 1967 he married Barbara Allgeier who survives.

Also surviving are his sons: Ernie (Melodie) Stormann of Cincinnati and Christopher (Karen) Stormann of Cleveland; his grandchildren: Xander, Zoe and Rocco; and a sister, Patricia Bonezzi of Destin, Florida.

Mr. Stormann was a 1966 graduate of Bath High School. He was a retired owner of Springbrook Auto Auction, Lima, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #370.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2018 at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A private family service will follow in the near future. Condolences may be expressed online at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Siferd-Orians Funeral Home
506 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 224-2010
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Lima News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
