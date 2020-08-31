Robert Stubbs

LIMA — Robert L. Stubbs, age 91, of Lima passed away 7:47 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home. He was born July 30, 1929 in Lima to the late Russell Copeland and Margery Heffner Stubbs. He married Madge Marie Warmbrod of Dola and they were married for 67 years.

Bob graduated from Harrod High School in 1947. He was inducted into the Army and was a medic during the Korean War. After his discharge in 1952 he went to work for Timmerman Ford. He then became co-owner of Westwood Real Estate and later a salesman for Superior Coach. Followed by regional sales manager for the southwest region of Sheller Globe and became the owner of Salem Auto Livery in Dayton. He retired in 1989 to a home he had built in Lake of the Ozarks. When he moved back to Lima he went to work for Lima Automall and just recently retired from there. Bob appreciated all the good friends he and made over the years. He was a member of Market Street Presbyterian Church, Sertoma Club, Eagles, Miami Valley Ski Club and a life member of the Lima Elks. He was an avid skier and fisherman.

Survivors include 2 sons: Anthony J. 'Tony' (Nancy) Stubbs of Lima, Mark R. (Betty) Stubbs of Sidney, grandchildren: Sean (Jennifer) Stubbs of Westerville, Ryan Stubbs of Lima and Lauren (Ryan) Springer of Gallatin, TN ; 4 great grandchildren: Jack & Reese Stubbs and Ethan and Henry Springer and 2 sisters: Estella Gilroy of Van Wert and Becky (Tedd) Schrolucke of Westminster.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: George, Paul and Russell Stubbs.

Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be given to DSAMT (Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee) 1310 Central Court, Hermitage, TN 37076. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com