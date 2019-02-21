LIMA — On February 21st Bob Butler left this world to be with his loving wife. His passing is mourned by his three children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was born to Edmund and Margaret Butler on January 19, 1928 in Lima where he grew up, met and married Patsy in 1947. Throughout his life Bob was a devoted husband and father, hard working truck driver and proud WW-2 Navy veteran.

Our Lord's kingdom is blessed with the presence of His beloved son, Bob. May he rest in peace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:30 p.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .