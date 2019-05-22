KALIDA — Robert Unverferth, 69, of Kalida died 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Mercy St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1950 in Lima to the late Donald "Jiggs" and Helen (Berheide) Unverferth. On June 17, 1972 he married Helen Smith, who survives in Kalida

Also surviving are 4 children: Eric (Lesley) Unverferth, Abbie (Rodney) Dickman, and Kara (Aaron) Vorst, and Megan (Cory) Unverferth all of Kalida; 9 Grandchildren: Cohen Unverferth, Ethan, Kaley, Aubrey and Carson Dickman, Jackson and Addison Vorst and Braxton and Tinley Unverferth; 3 sisters: Nancy (Richard) Smith, Sandy (Jamie) Roller and Rhonda (Carl) Osterhage, all of Kalida and a brother: William (Annette) Unverferth of Kalida.

Robert retired from Ford Motor Company, Lima after 32 years in June 2005. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and a graduate of the University of Dayton with an engineering degree. In 2002 he started HEKAM Trucking in Kalida. He was a passionate first responder and active member of the Kalida community, serving 22 years with the Kalida EMS and 34 years with the Kalida Volunteer Fire Department. He took pride in continuing education and served on multiple committees within the fire department.

Robert was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and an avid supporter of veteran's organizations. He was very active, with particular enthusiasm for hunting, snowmobiling, racing, riding his Harley, history and family vacations. Robert cherished his time with his family, especially his "little people" and many close friends. He enjoyed time spent at his "happy place" in Fort Meyers, FL. He lived life to the fullest with exceptional love for his family.

The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to PHAALS or s Project. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com