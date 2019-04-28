WAYNESFIELD — Robert E. 'Bob' Walti, Sr. age 98 of Waynesfield, passed at 11:45 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Gardens of Wapakoneta. He was born August 3, 1920, in Clay Township, Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Carl and Ida Shroyer Walti. On April 30, 1973, he married Margaret E. 'Peg' Wolfe who passed on June 29, 2017.

Mr. Walti retired in 1982 from Meadow Gold Dairy and was a member of the Waynesfield Baptist Church. He was a 1939 graduate of Lima Central High School. After high school, Bob enlisted in the Navy as was a World War II U. S. Navy Veteran serving in the Pacific Theatre, the Battle of Okinawa. He attended numerous Navy reunions and he was the last survivor of the USS LST 843 ship. He was a life member of the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post 8445, Waynesfield American Legion Post 395 where he served as former adjutant and finance officer.

Bob was very active in the community and was named Senior Citizen of the year in 2006 by the Council on Aging in St. Marys and Auglaize County and he was also a recipient of the Community Achievement Award presented by the Wayne Lodge #569, F&AM Masonic Lodge in Waynesfield. Bob was devoted to the community, enjoyed being involved, and volunteering at the Waynesfield Goshen High School as a crossing guard for 15 years. He loved going and watching Waynesfield ball games and rooting them on; enjoyed fishing and gardening and loved to visit with friends and family.

He is survived by 2 sons - Robert E. (Hwa-Cha) Walti, Jr. of Fryburg; Timothy J. (Peggy) Walti of Waynesfield; 3 daughters - Sondra (Roger) Courtney of Lima; Janet Kay (Ralph) Roller of Lima; and Donna G. Walters of Cridersville; 2 stepsons - Tom (Rose) Byler of CA; Terry (Yolanda) Byler of CA; 2 granddaughters - Deanna (Yuk) Walti and Jennifer Walti plus numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister- Flossie Randall of Logan.

He was preceded in death by 5 sisters - Vera Breitigam; Betty Neunschwander; Marjorie Weidel, Pauline Randall, Wilma Jean Randall; and a brother - George Walti.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at

Waynesfield Baptist Church. Rev. Don Smith and Pastor Ernie Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Willow Branch Cemetery, near Waynesfield. Military rites will be observed by V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waynesfield Baptist Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Services are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.