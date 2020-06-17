DELPHOS — Robert E. 'Bob' Warniment, 84, of Delphos passed away Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020.

He was born February 1, 1936 in North Creek, Putnam County Ohio to John and Mildred (Conkright) Warniment, who both preceded him in death. His family later moved to Kalida.

On May 30, 1956, he married Constance M. 'Connie' Hotz who passed away on August 1, 2019. In 1954, Bob worked at the Kalida Skating Rink where he met Connie. The couple loved to skate and dance together, and 64 years later, they danced their last waltz together at their grandson's wedding reception at the Kalida Skating Rink (now Kalida K of C Hall).

Bob is survived by his children "The Fab 5", Lisa (Chuck) Rahrig of Landeck, Les (Janet) Warniment, and Louann (Chris) Wrasman both of Delphos, Larry (Kathy) Warniment of Sylvania, and Linda (Chuck) Overly of Bellefontaine. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Tony, Ryan and Mike Rahrig, Jenny Geier, Ashley Appleman, Andrea Daley, Audrey Brotherwood, Kyle and Dustin Overly, Adam, Tyler, Blake and Kelsey Warniment, and 22 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law Jim and Mary Ann Warniment of Wapakoneta, and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Darlene (Dolly) and Jerry Hoover.

Bob retired from Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant after 30 years where he had worked as a shipping/receiving clerk. He had been on the Delphos Civil Service Commission. Bob was a member of Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where he attended daily mass. He was a Eucharistic minister to the sick in Delphos, Ohio, Citra, Florida, and Bronson, Michigan. Bob was very involved with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for most of his life. He was the first of three generations to reach the rank of Eagle Scout, which includes his 2 sons and 3 grandsons. During his involvement in scouting he served as Delphos Troop #65 Scoutmaster for many years, and was a member of the Eagle Scout Board of Review.

Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, attending gospel music shows, and painting ceramics, but his passion was making works of art with stained glass. He began by designing and assembling 12 stained glass windows for Christ the King Catholic Church in Citra, Florida, and then continued to make hundreds more pieces that he gave away to almost everyone he met. He normally only charged a hug or a breakfast date at Jim's Restaurant. His masterpiece, which was made during his recent cancer treatment, is an 18x34 stained glass picture of the Holy Trinity empowering the Blessed Virgin Mary as she crushes the head of the serpent. It includes the tree of life in the garden of Eden which represents the fall of man, and the well which represents the fountain of living water where all can go to receive forgiveness.

A funeral mass will be held at Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, June 22 at 11 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, which prior to becoming part of St. John's cemeteries, was once farmed by his wife Connie's family.

Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21 at Weber Funeral Home, 1810 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.