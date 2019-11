VAN WERT — Robert E. Wolfrum, 89, died Nov. 17, 2019, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial will be in Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Defiance.

Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.