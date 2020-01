LIMA — Ronald N. Yochum, Sr. age 85, of Lima passed away Wed., January 15, 2020

at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born Nov. 10, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio

to the late Albert and Lula Musser Yochum.

Ron had worked for Ford Motor Company for 32 years where he had been a

tow tracker driver, instrumental in getting mirrors installed on them.

He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved his family.

Survivors include children: Stella (Dick) Bowe of Lima, Judy Norris of

Vero Beach, FL, Helen Yochum, Ed (Stacey) Yochum, Ron Yochum, Jr. and

Doug Yochum all of Lima; 22 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1

great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Linda and siblings: Bill, Mary

and Nancy.

Private services will be held and burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery,

Lima.

