Robert Zink
1939 - 2020
UNIOPOLIS —Robert E. "Bob" Zink, 81, of Uniopolis, passed away at 4:15 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on January 19, 1939 in Wapakoneta, OH to Raymond & Armella (Ellerbock) Zink who preceded him in death.

Survivors include 3 children Dale Raymond Zink of Jefferson Hills, PA, Kelly Jo (Tom) Ernst of Cridersville, Duke (Heather) Zink of Gold Hill, NC; 3 grandchildren Jeremy Robert & Ashley Danielle Zink, Kirstie Judith Ernst; 3 siblings Mike Zink, Karen Gillette and Sharon (Brad) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bert Zink; a great-grandson Connor Robert Zink; siblings Don Zink and Bonnie Bassett.

Bob was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1963. He was an Auglaize County Deputy Sheriff from 1964-1968, a patrolman with the Wapakoneta Police Department from 1966-1969 and then retired after 23 years as an electrical lineman with the City of Wapakoneta Light Department from 1969-1992. In 1966 & 1969 Bob honorably served as a member of the security unit assigned to Neil Armstrong during the Wapakoneta hometown celebrations. Bob was a member of the Buckeye Farm Antiques, Amvets Post 333 and V.F.W. Post 8445. He was a talented electrician, carpenter and all around craftsman. He will always be remembered as "Mr. Fix It", there was never a project he couldn't figure out and finish.

Bob's final request is that everyone wear casual "denim" clothing.

Graveside services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis with John Lowry officiating. Military rites will be performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445. Family and friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Uniopolis Volunteer Fire and EMS.

The Zink family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
