UNIOPOLIS —Robert E. "Bob" Zink, 81, of Uniopolis, passed away at 4:15 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on January 19, 1939 in Wapakoneta, OH to Raymond & Armella (Ellerbock) Zink who preceded him in death.

Survivors include 3 children Dale Raymond Zink of Jefferson Hills, PA, Kelly Jo (Tom) Ernst of Cridersville, Duke (Heather) Zink of Gold Hill, NC; 3 grandchildren Jeremy Robert & Ashley Danielle Zink, Kirstie Judith Ernst; 3 siblings Mike Zink, Karen Gillette and Sharon (Brad) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bert Zink; a great-grandson Connor Robert Zink; siblings Don Zink and Bonnie Bassett.

Bob was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1963. He was an Auglaize County Deputy Sheriff from 1964-1968, a patrolman with the Wapakoneta Police Department from 1966-1969 and then retired after 23 years as an electrical lineman with the City of Wapakoneta Light Department from 1969-1992. In 1966 & 1969 Bob honorably served as a member of the security unit assigned to Neil Armstrong during the Wapakoneta hometown celebrations. Bob was a member of the Buckeye Farm Antiques, Amvets Post 333 and V.F.W. Post 8445. He was a talented electrician, carpenter and all around craftsman. He will always be remembered as "Mr. Fix It", there was never a project he couldn't figure out and finish.

Bob's final request is that everyone wear casual "denim" clothing.

Graveside services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis with John Lowry officiating. Military rites will be performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445. Family and friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Uniopolis Volunteer Fire and EMS.

The Zink family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com