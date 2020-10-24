WAPAKONETA — Roberta "Bobbi" Ann Gayer, 76, of Braselton, GA, formerly of Wapakoneta, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Ruth Becker; brother, David Becker; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Gayer, Robert Gayer, Gerald Counts; and sisters-in-law, Mary Gayer and Kay Gayer.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Lee E. Gayer, Braselton, GA; daughter, Kelli and Lee Hoover, Braselton, GA; son, Darin Gayer, Florida; grandchild, Sarah D. Hoover; sisters, Pat and Bill Vermeer, Marietta, GA, Sharon Counts, Spencerville, Terri and Ed Kraestchmer, Wapakoneta; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Angie Gayer, Riverside, CA, Verl and Shirley Gayer, St. Marys; sister-in-law, Sharon Gayer, Toledo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Gayer was born November 7, 1943 in Spencerville.

She was a 1961 graduate of Spencerville High School. After ten years with Metokote Company, she retired as administrative assistant. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Moonlighters Garden Club.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Northeast Georgia Hospice and the Home Helpers caregiver for all the wonderful care provided to Roberta Gayer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Park, St. Marys. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. S. Boundary, PMB #202, Perrysburg, OH 43551, in memory of Roberta Gayer.