Roberta Halker

PANDORA — Roberta Sue Halker, age 72, Pandora, Ohio, passed peacefully from this earth on July 11, 2020. Born August 24,1947 in Hancock County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Barth) Strahm, and was a 1965 graduate of New Bremen High School. She was also a 1970 graduate of Bluffton College with a degree in English and received her masters in education from Bluffton in 2000. She mentored several teachers, retiring from Pandora-Gilboa High School where she taught English and special education for over 30 years. She frequently baked cookies, made cakes for weddings, parties, and basketball raffles; and enjoyed sewing. She loved making cards for her friends and wrote short stories. Surviving is her husband, Elmer Halker, whom she married May 29, 1971; a daughter, Kirsten (Girnard) Kratz of Media, Pennsylvania; a son, Robert (Christine) Halker of Blanchester, Ohio; two granddaughters, Caroline and Charlotte Kratz; twin grandsons, Isaac and Brian Halker; her kitty, Claude; cousins and many, many good friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Shaun. No funeral services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 in her honor. The family was assisted with arrangements by the Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com