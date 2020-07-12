1/
Roberta Halker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PANDORA — Roberta Sue Halker, age 72, Pandora, Ohio, passed peacefully from this earth on July 11, 2020. Born August 24,1947 in Hancock County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Barth) Strahm, and was a 1965 graduate of New Bremen High School. She was also a 1970 graduate of Bluffton College with a degree in English and received her masters in education from Bluffton in 2000. She mentored several teachers, retiring from Pandora-Gilboa High School where she taught English and special education for over 30 years. She frequently baked cookies, made cakes for weddings, parties, and basketball raffles; and enjoyed sewing. She loved making cards for her friends and wrote short stories. Surviving is her husband, Elmer Halker, whom she married May 29, 1971; a daughter, Kirsten (Girnard) Kratz of Media, Pennsylvania; a son, Robert (Christine) Halker of Blanchester, Ohio; two granddaughters, Caroline and Charlotte Kratz; twin grandsons, Isaac and Brian Halker; her kitty, Claude; cousins and many, many good friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Shaun. No funeral services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 in her honor. The family was assisted with arrangements by the Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved