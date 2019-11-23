LIMA — Roberta J. 'Birdie' Pauff age 89, of Lima passed away 1:09 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born July 17, 1930 in Lima to the late Carl Henry and Celia Bernice Giffin Nungester. She married Harry Joe Pauff Jan. 4, 1951 and he survives in Lima.

Birdie was a long-time member of Southside Christian Church and member of the V.F.W. Auxilliary. She loved being with her family.

Additional survivors include children: April (Michael) Johns of Lima, Steven (Arleen) Pauff of Newnan, GA and Chris (Kelly) Pauff of Lima, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way and a sister Betty Lou (Robert) Gordon of Lima.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 25, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 7 with Rev. Wanda Werking officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to Southside Christian Church, or to the .