BELLEFONTAINE — Roberta J. Smith, 82, of Bellefontaine, Ohio passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 in her home.

Roberta was born in Ada, Ohio on April 25th, 1937 to the late Guy and Ruth Fleming. She was preceded in death by her siblings Roger Fleming and Charles Fleming, and is survived by her siblings Linda Lawrence and Larry Fleming.

On June 10, 1956, she married her soulmate Charles Smith, who survives along with their four children, Jeffery (Janet) Smith, Suzie (Doug) Crabtree, Toni Smith, and Eli Smith. Her grandchildren; LeAnn (Andrew) Brunson, Randy (Colleen) Wallace, Daniel (Hager) Wallace, Nick (Alyson) Woodard, Aaron (Monica) Eli, Shelby (John Whitehead) Roberts, and 7 great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Breanne Roberts.

Roberta was a graduate of Ada High School and was a dedicated employee at C & J Laundry for 30 years. She was known for her great sense of humor and her love for her dogs. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, playing games with her grandchildren, and spending time with her family.

Pastor Ken Nieghoff will officiate a funeral service at 1:00 pm Monday July 22, 2019 at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory 5591 US Rt 68 S. West Liberty. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will be in Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may directed to Universal Home Health & Hospice 701 S. Main St. Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311