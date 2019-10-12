DELPHOS — Roberta A. Smith, age 79, stepped into her Heavenly Home at 8:12 pm Friday, October 11, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

Roberta was born June 7, 1940 in Allen Co., OH, to the late Dale M. and Edna M. (Rhodes) Bowers. On June 22, 1968 she married Raymond V. Smith who preceded her in death on May 8, 1994.

Roberta was a 1958 graduate of Bath High School. She was a wonderful cook and had previously worked for over 50 years in food service, retiring from the Lazarus Sky View Restaurant after 25 years of service. Roberta was an active member of the Elida Band Booster, having ran the Elida Bulldog Inn at the Allen County Fair and helped with the band booster chicken Barbecue. She was a lifetime member or the Allen County Senior Citizens Center. Roberta loved the Lord and was a loyal member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Elida where she belonged to their IUM Women's Group and the M & M's Group. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Tim (Tammy) Smith of Elida and Bill (Tonya) Smith of Lima; five grandchildren, Samantha Smith, Jessica (Nate Canfield) Smith, Titus Smith, Cody Smith and Elayna Smith; brother, Ray (Pam) Bowers; sister, Joyce (Ronald) Roeder, sister-in-law, Judy Bowers and brother-in-law, LeRoy Smith.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Marion Bowers

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 699 Sunnydale Street, Elida, Ohio 45807. Pastor Randy Coleman will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 15, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elida Band Boosters, 401 E. North Street, Elida, Ohio 45807.

