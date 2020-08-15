ST. MARYS —Robin J. Melton, age 63 of St. Mary's, passed at 7:55 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 11, 1957 in Lima to the late William D. and Nellie Anne Jackson Melton. On August 29, 2014 she married the love of her life, Abigail Strayer, who survives in St. Marys.

Robin retired as a labratory supervisor with Ametek. She was a very passionate person, always investing herself into what she believed in, especiallly her music. She cared deeplly about human rights, the Democratic party, and animals of all kinds. She will be remembered for her strong convictions and love.

Survivors also include 2 step sons - Michael (Amy) Hurley of St. Mary's; Aaron (Hannah) Binkley of Lima; a step daughter - Tammy (Justin) Moyar of New Bremen; 7 step grandchildren; 2 brothers - Kenneth Ray Melton of Lima; William 'Dan' (Rowena) Melton of Cridersville; 4 sisters - Janice F. Ford of Cridersville; Joanne (Steve) Parnell of Lima; Doris J. Jordan of Lima; Judith L. Grady of Elida; several nieces and nephews with whom she had a special relationship; and a very special friend - Carmen Schafer of Findlay.

A celebration of life will begin 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. This will be a time of sharing memories, stories, and how Robin might have made an impact on your life. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery, near Cridersville.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Auglaize County Democratic Party or 4 Ocean.

Memories may also be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com