WAPAKONETA — Robyn R. Baker, 57, died at 4 a.m. June 19, 2019, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Princeton, West Virginia.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Steven Ambrose will officiate.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.