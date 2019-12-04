LIMA — Rocky J. Kill, age 41, passed away December 2, 2019, at 10:00 am, at his residence. Rocky was born June 25, 1978, in Lima, to Gerald "Stoney" D. and Marlene C. (Deitering) Kill who preceded him in death.

Rocky was a 1997 graduate of Spencerville High School where in his senior year was selected by his peers as the "Athlete of the Year". After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and served out his time with the St. Mary's National Guard specializing in heavy equipment operation. He then wanted to follow his father's footsteps by entering the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local #776 apprenticeship program. He remained in the program until he was involved in an automobile accident which left him paralyzed. Through his accident, paralysis, recovery and rehab his positive outlook and big smile never wavered. He wanted to be able to tell his story and maybe somehow have a positive influence on young peoples lives. So he decided to go to college and focus on becoming a teacher. Rocky earned a Bachelors of Education degree from The Ohio State University and a Master's of Education degree from Findlay University. He did some student teaching and coaching with Spencerville Local Schools for a short time and then moved to Melbourne, FL where he had also taught for a short while. Rocky and his family then returned home to be close with the rest of his family and was given the opportunity to work with his father in-law at Master Maintenance where he had worked in sales and service of janitorial and cleaning contracts. He took great pride in his job and wanted to do the best job possible for his company and his clients. Some of his interests included watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, attending concerts of all genres, and spending time with family and friends. His greatest accomplishment was his children. He lived for his children. They consumed his every thought and he bragged on them consistently. He will be remembered as being a social butterfly, dedicated father, brother and friend.

Rocky is survived by his children: Ella Marie, Emma Marlene and Nicholas Rocky all of Lima, OH, 5 siblings: Lisa Deibler of Spencerville, OH, Mark (Terri) Ernst of Montezuma, OH, Mike (Carrie) Kill of St. Marys, OH, Gary (Tammy) Kill of Lima, OH and Todd (Elizabeth) Kill of Marysville, OH, his extended family of nieces and nephews: Tabitha (Jordan Silone) Adams of Cridersville, OH, Colt (Meme) Adams of Spencerville, OH, Anna Ernst and Allie Ernst both of Montezuma, OH, Trevor (Danielle) Kill of Lima, OH, Mallory (Jared) Knous of St. Marys, OH, Jordan (Mika) Kill, Andy (Bri Cotterman) Kill, Harrison Kill, Hope Kill, Samuel Kill, Faith Kill, Joy Kill and Gary Kill all of Lima, OH, Marlee Kate Kill and Jackson Kill both of Marysville, OH, great nieces and nephews: Ruben, Alejandro "Hondo", Grace, Laila and Anthony. Also surviving is his former wife and the mother of his children, Ellie (Starr) Caprella of Lima, OH.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Shawnee Alliance Church located at 4450 Shawnee Rd., Lima, OH 45806. Officiating the service will be Dr. Daniel Messner. Burial will be in the Spencerville Cemetery following the service with military honors being provided by the Spencerville and the U.S. Army.

Friends may call on Friday from 4-9 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL located at 1170 Shawnee Rd., Lima, OH 45805. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the family which will go into a fund for the benefit of his children. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com