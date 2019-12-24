LIMA — Rod Heffner, 65, passed away on December 21, 2019, at his residence.

Rod was born May 8, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to William and Maxine Heffner both of whom are surviving in Westminster.

Rod was a special man and was beloved by all. He graduated from Allen East High School in 1972 and later went on to graduate with his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. He retired from the U.S. Post Office and also worked for many years as a manager for Frisch's Big Boy restaurants. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lima, and was a dedicated parishioner. Rod was passionate about gardening, and his keen ability for growing plants was most evident in his own backyard. His garden was always filled with many varieties of beautiful flowers and birds. He was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and his office was always filled with Ohio State memorabilia. Ultimately, Rod loved his family above all else and especially enjoyed spending time with his treasured nephews. He will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: parents, William "Bill" Heffner and Maxine Heffner; brother, Brad (Marlo) Heffner; as well as nephews and a niece, Logan Heffner, Austin Heffner, and Ashley Stauffer.

Preceded in death by: nephew, Mason Heffner.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. also at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Burial will be in Westminster Salem Cemetery following the service.

John Foster will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.