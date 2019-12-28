SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville; Rodger L. Rex, 60, of Spencerville, graduated into heaven on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 5:28 PM in the St. Rita's Mercy Health Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends at his side following a short illness. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, friend, and so much more to so many. There will never be another like him.

He was born May 4, 1959 in Lima, a son of the late Reed Hodges and Alveria Elizabeth Weaver Rex.

On December 26, 2016 he married Linda M. Salisbury-Rex, who survives.

Also surviving are his children; Daniel C. (Sarah) Rex of Columbus, Jonathan E. (Lindsay) Rex of the Dominican Republic, Nathan A. Rex and Rachael M. Rex, as well as their mother Debra (Michael) Hurles all of Spencerville, and son Justin A. Hogue of Ft. Walton Beach, FL.; his grandson Jordan Alexander Rex and his sister Anna Marie Rex of Lima. Preceding him in death are his siblings; Glenn Rex, Carol Enzor, Judith Rex and Deloris Rex.

He attended the Columbus Grove Schools and Hillsdale College studying history. Rodger was self employed, operating Rex Painting and Home Maintenance.

Rodger Rex was a family man, a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, and a craftsman throughout his entire life. He had an incredible passion for cycling. He would often be found deep in a good book. He loved history, especially American history, and studied it constantly. Rodger loved the Ohio State Buckeyes both on the court and the field. His compassion for his friends was beyond measure. He was especially close with all of his cycling friends. He loved to paint houses, and he loved the people he painted for even more. He took pride in every project and he treated others with respect and dignity. He was a bold soul with character and courage in equal measure. He was an honest example of Christ and a support to everyone who knew him. Above all, Rodger loved his wife and kids with tenacity and grace.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spenceville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins and Nelson Morales officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 8 PM Monday and after 9:30 AM Tuesday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions be made to The Wheelhouse - A Christian Bicycle Cooperative. Checks can be made out to The Wheelhouse at 619 E Elm Street, Lima OH 45804

