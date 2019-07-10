SPENCERVILLE — Rodney T. Hardeman, 53, of Spencerville, died at 7:12 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 in St. Rita's Medical Center following an auto accident on St. Rt. 117, East of Spencerville.

He was born January 10, 1966 in Lima, a son of the late Lucien Colman and Geraldine Ruth Gass Hardeman. On May 10, 1986 he married Lisa E. Jewett, who survives.

He was the loving father of Courtney (Jeremy) Carpenter of Tomball, TX; Amber (Jeremy) Springer of Spencerville and Trevor (Bridgett) Hardeman of Shawnee; Pawpaws girls; Lilian Hardeman, Karley Bunch, Sophie Hardeman; his sisters; Connie (Jim) Miller of Uniopolis; Debra (John) Roby of Lima and Jeanna (Zaryl Stamford (dec'd))Protsman of Lima. He was preceded in death by a sister, Christina (Robert) Salsbury.

He was the loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Rod had many friends, whom he loved deeply. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and his newest hobby was going to the gun range with his son. He loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.

He loved God with all his heart and loved his new church home and family at Calvary Chapel of Praise. The day before his passing he was seen lifting his praises to Jesus, and it gives us great comfort in knowing he is home in Heaven with his Savior. Lilys tribute to her Pawpaw is you'll always be loved, your voice and your smile will always be with us.

Rod was a 1984 graduate of Lima Senior High School and was a team leader for many years at Nouryon Specialty Chemicals in Lima.

Funeral services will be at 5 PM Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Brandon Joshua Green officiating.

The family will receive friends from Noon until 5 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Chapel of Praise.

Condolances may be sent to [email protected]