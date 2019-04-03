LIMA — Rodney "Rod" P. Stoner, age 51, passed away April 1, 2019, at 6:11 pm, at his residence. Rod was born January 2, 1968, in Lima, OH, to Paul L. and Nancy S. (Musselman) Stoner. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Lima. He was previously married to Sonia A. Stoner who survives in Ottoville, OH.

Rod was a 1986 graduate of Bath High School. He had worked at Allen Correctional for 10 years as a guard. He then took a position with INEOS where he was currently working as a process operator . Rod had been attending Grace Baptist Church. He loved reading, writing and was even a published novelist. Above all else, Rod loved and was very proud of his children.

In addition to his mother, Rodney is survived by his children: Brendon P. Stoner and Carson G. Stoner both of Ottoville, OH, a step-son, Kenneth (Marissa Nienberg) Jackson of Cincinnati, OH and a step-daughter, Victoria R. (Logan Sickels) Jackson of Ottoville, OH and a brother, Steve Camper of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary P. Stoner.

There will be a funeral service held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor Matthew Oliver and Rev. Bernard Horn. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-6 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.