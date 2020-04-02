ADA — Roe N. Lansing, age 97, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

He was born on June 2, 1922 in Big Springs, Ohio to the late Charles O. and Dora Mae (O'Brien) Lansing. On August 16, 1941 Roe married Alice E. Simon and she preceded him in death.

Roe was a carpenter, owner and operator of Lansing Brothers Construction Company of Ada. He was a member of the Grace Gospel Church of God, Ada. Roe served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1944-1946. He was a member of the Ada VFW Post #9381, the American Legion Post #185 of Ada and of the former Hix and Chix Western Square Dance Club for 43 years.

Roe is survived by three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and twenty-two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Luginbuhl; four brothers: Floyd, Russell, Chuck and Robert Lansing; and four sisters: Hazel Fitzpatrick, Nellie Jett, Rosella Walters and Eula Mae Young.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Trent Boedicker. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. A celebration of life for Roe will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ada Community Health Professionals – Hospice. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.