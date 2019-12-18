HARROD — Roger L. Bechdolt, 81, of rural Lima, passed away at 6:56 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Lima Memorial Health System, with his family at his side.

He was born January 21, 1938 near Harrod, the son of the late Virgil L. and Irma D. Basil Bechdolt. On August 24, 1957 he married his high school sweetheart, Rhea Jean Rex, who is deceased.

Surviving are his son Scott A. (Janie) Bechdolt of Elida, four grandchildren; Amanda (Blake) King, Dakota (Courtney) Bechdolt, Chloe (Jared Fleagle) Bechdolt and Canyon Bechdolt, all of Elida; two great grandchildren; Cayman and Stella King and four sisters; Donna Williams, Joyce Taber, Carol (Don) Piehl and Kelly (Kevin) Lawrence, all of Harrod.

He was preceded in death by his sister; Teresa Bechdolt and brothers-in-law; Richard Williams and Fred Taber.

Roger was a 1956 graduate of the Harrod High School where he played Varsity Basketball four years, was a member of the FFA and was Junior Class President. He was an avid runner over the years, having logged over 11,000 miles. He loved teasing his grandchildren and enjoying their many escapades.

He was a member of the Union Chapel Missionary Church in Bath Township.

After working at the Ford Engine Plant, he went to work as a lineman with American Electric Power Company, retiring as the Line Superintendent in 1999 with 38 years service.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday in the Union Chapel Church with Pastor Mark Bayliff officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery, South of Westminster.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Salvation Army.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home of Spencerville is caring for the arrangements.