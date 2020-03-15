LIMA — Roger McCleray Gilbert, Jr. age 56 of Lima passed away 3:47 a.m.,

Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born December

2, 1963 in Tampa, Florida to the late Roger M. Gilbert, Sr and Shirley

Ann Goodwin. He was formerly married to Karen Lee Gilbert of Lima.

Roger had been a Bounty Hunter with Steeds Investagations and been a

security guard for Sav- A-Lot. He loved his family and doing things

with the grandkids.

Additional survivors include children: Amber N. (Jeremy Williams)

Gilbert of Lima, Judy A. (Timothy) Fugatt of Lima, Brandon Bebee of Lima

and Michael Gilbert of Jackson Center, 9 grandchildren: Darrell

Gilbert, Steven Gipson, III, Millies Fugatt, Dakota Cox, Shyanna

Fugattt, Chasity Fugatt, Noel Reed, Jimmy Reed and Noni Reed, siblings:

Mark Mann of Lima, Theresa Vogt of Lima, Dana McIntosh of Lima, Shirley

Delong of Beattyville, KY, Rogina Gilbert of Lima, half sisters Tonya

Gilbert and Sonya Gilbert of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The family will receive friends 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020

at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The Rev. Dr. Timothy White

will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Judy or Amber to help with

services and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com