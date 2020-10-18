COLUMBUS GROVE — Roger Lee Glass, 84, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born June 6, 1936, in Portland, IN, to the late Wayne Ivan and Helen Louise (Firestone) Glass.

On September 16, 1967, he married Patricia L.(Northup) Ricker, and she survives in Columbus Grove.

Roger is survived by his children, Tammy (Denny) Myers of Columbus Grove, Gina (Steve) Gerding of Ottawa, Brent (Jill) Glass, Jerry (Barb) Ricker, Mike (Deanna) Ricker all of Columbus Grove, Tim (Ann) Ricker of Surf City, NC, Christine (Bob) Martin and Barbara (Tom) Schroeder both of Columbus Grove; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way and one brother, Larry (Mary) Glass of Urbana.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Gerding.

Roger was a graduate of South High School, Ft. Wayne, IN, class of 1954. He had worked for and retired from Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant. He was a member of the Columbus Grove Fire Department for 35 years, and had also served on the Police Department.

He enjoyed camping and never had met a stranger. Roger especially loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events and looked forward to them coming over for a visit.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

"We want everyone to rest assured that if you are in anyway uncomfortable with attending the viewing and or the funeral due to COVID, we as a family understand and most of all, we know dad (Roger) would understand."

Due to COVID, facemasks and social distancing will be required for visitation and funeral services. Please take a moment and remember Roger, go online to hartmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or St. Judes.