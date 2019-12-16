DELPHOS — Roger L. Joseph, 66, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born June 17, 1953, in Delphos to John Wilbert and Mary Ima Jean (Lindeman) Joseph. They both preceded him in death.

He is survived by two sons, Gregory (Heather) Joseph and Michael (Sareena) Joseph; two daughters, Melissa Joseph and Jody (Shawn) O'dell all of Delphos; three brothers, John Joseph, James Joseph, and Ronald Joseph; three sisters, Mona Kay Aldrich, Barbara Shorts, and Janis VanVierah; 13 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Slate and Bonnie Flocklar; and one brother, Richard Joseph.

Roger had attended the Delphos Wesleyan Church, had worked as a laborer at Eagle Print and worked at Fruehauf. He also enjoyed playing cards and shooting pool.

Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Haddix will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's Choice.

