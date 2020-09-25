OTTOVILLE — Roger L. Miller, 78, died 5:33 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 14, 1942 in Monterey Township to the late Bruno and Genevieve (Ricker) Miller. On August 26, 1967 he married Marianne Vorst, she survives in Ottoville.

Roger is also survived by his children: Steve (Toshi) Miller of Blue Ash, Amy (Bruce) Eickholt of Fort Jennings, and David (Brenda) Miller of Delphos; nine grandchildren: Issei Miller, Hannah Miller, and Seisho Miller, Keri Eickholt, Erin Eickholt, Bradley Eickholt, Samantha (Brett) Bowersock, Allison Miller, and Jacob Miller; one great-grandchild: Carson Bowersock; a brother: Stanley (Darlene) Miller of Ottawa; and a brother-in-law, Richard Carder of Ottoville.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Carder.

Roger was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. He was a board member of Northwest Ohio Port Authority and a trustee of All American Gas Company. Roger had worked at Sylvania GTE, formerly of Ottawa, Vorst Plumbing and Heating of Kalida, Van Wert County Hospital, and the Village of Ottoville. He had a green thumb and could grow anything. He enjoyed gardening and doing lawn work, for which he received numerous compliments. Roger also enjoyed NASCAR, country music, collecting toy tractors and morning coffee with his friends. He loved attending his grandchildren's events.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville, with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice or to the American Heart Association.

