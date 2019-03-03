JACKSONVILLE, FL — Mr. Roger Lee Lowe, age 65, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at approximately 1:18 p.m. at UF Health Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida

He was born on November 25, 1953, in Lima, Ohio to Tommy and Geneva (Fisher) Lowe; both parents preceded him in death.

He was united in holy matrimony to Laura (Williams) Lowe who survives in Jacksonville, Florida.

Besides his loving wife, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 Sons: Travis Johnson, John Johnson and Henry L. Parker III. All of Jacksonville, Florida. 3 Daughters: Shelly Dawson of Louisville, Ky., Misty Johnson Wych of Lima, Ohio and Gerika Shaw of Jacksonville, Florida. A Grandson he raised: Tyquan Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida. 3 brothers; Jesse J. Lowe, Sr. (Lucil'e), Eugene Lowe (Tina) and Marcus Lowe (Tomika) all Lima. 2 sisters; Tommie Teamer (John) of Canton, Michigan and Glenda R. Cockrell (Leavon) of Lima. 21 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Home Going Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Austin Lewis Officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the family present 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the Lowe Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com