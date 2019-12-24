LIMA —Roger G. Sexton age 71, of Lima passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at his
residence. He was born March 7, 1948 n Oak Hill, West Virginia to the
late Glenn F. and Thelda Canterbury Sexton.
Roger had bee a truck driver most of his life and enjoyed NASCAR. He
was also a life member of the Lima Orioles.
Survivors include children: Kim, Ronnie, Becky, Roger, Michael and
Tracy (Wayne); several grandchildren and sisters: Patricia (Don)
Alexander, Barb Fetzer and Saundra Alexander.
He was preceded in death by brothers Gary and Robert Sexton.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial
contributions may be given to the or to the
. Online condolences may be shared at
BayliffAndSon.com