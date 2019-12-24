Roger Sexton (1948 - 2019)
Obituary
LIMA —Roger G. Sexton age 71, of Lima passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at his

residence. He was born March 7, 1948 n Oak Hill, West Virginia to the

late Glenn F. and Thelda Canterbury Sexton.

Roger had bee a truck driver most of his life and enjoyed NASCAR. He

was also a life member of the Lima Orioles.

Survivors include children: Kim, Ronnie, Becky, Roger, Michael and

Tracy (Wayne); several grandchildren and sisters: Patricia (Don)

Alexander, Barb Fetzer and Saundra Alexander.

He was preceded in death by brothers Gary and Robert Sexton.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial

contributions may be given to the or to the

. Online condolences may be shared at

BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
