WAPAKONETA — Roger K. Sharp age 83, of Wapakoneta passed away 2:24 a.m., September 23 at Lima Memorial. He was born Jan. 19, 1936 to the late Charles and Orcelia Irene Keith Sharp.

Roger graduated from Bellefontaine and went to join the Navy in 1953. He had been a quality manager for Sikorsky Aircraft. He loved his pets, working on cars and enjoyed restoring them and doing home renovations.

Survivors include daughters: Katrina 'Katy' (William Howes) Sharp of Tequesta, FL, Constance 'Connie' (Dave) Brown of Lima, Kimberly Stewart of Lima, Christina 'Chrissy') Hornic of St. Mary's, Stephanie Adams of Tampa, FL, LeAnn (Bronson) Lynch of Winnsboro, TX and Krista (Lukasz) Bozek of Clearwater, FL; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 sisters: Jane Marie Crawford of Lima and Cheryl Ann (Gary) Kilgore of St. Mary's.

He was preceded in death by step-father William Gordon Scott and a son: Roger K. Sharp, Jr. earlier this year.

The family will receive friends 11 to 1 Wednesday at Shawnee Alliance Church. The funeral will follow at 1 with Pastor Josh Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be given to your favorite animal care center and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com