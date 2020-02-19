LIMA — Roger Lee Stokes, 77, passed away at 11:53 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Otterbein of Cridersville, surrounded by his family.

Roger was born on May 30, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Hewitt and Evelyn (Shook) Stokes. On July 1, 1967, he married Janelle Jane Stokes, who survives in Lima.

He is survived by two daughters: Karie Stokes of Lima and Kelly (Randall) Mason of Elida; three granddaughters, Kiley (James) Melton of Lima, Natalie Mason of Perrysburg, and Lexi Heitmeyer of Lima; three great-grandchildren, Kaedyn Wireman, Brynn and Gracyn Melton; brother, Norman (Karyn) Stokes and brother-in-law, William Ballweg.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Susie (Ed) Nungester and Rita Ballweg.

Roger graduated from Lima Senior High in 1960. He was retired from Webb Insurance Company. He was a lifetime member of BPO Elks #54, Lima Eagles, FOPA, and Indian Lake Moose Lodge. Roger served proudly in the United States Army. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed weekly rounds of golf with his brother, Norm and friends. He also spent many sunny days fishing on his bass boat and enjoying company on weekends at their Indian Lake cottage.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOS Project (Supporting Our Soldiers), 3679 Shawnee Rd., Lima, OH 45806

