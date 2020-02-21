KALIDA – Roger T. Buss, 68 of Kalida died 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The Meadows of Kalida surrounded by his family. He was born December 4, 1951 in Cloverdale to the late Joseph and Mildred (Stechschulte) Buss. On August 10, 1974 he married Jo Recker and she survives in Kalida.

Also surviving are five children, Jill (Shaun Davis) Buss of Columbus, Carrie (Ryan) Patrick of Kalida, Sarah (Justin) Wagner of Continental, Ryan (Ashley) Buss of Kalida, and Katey Buss at home; ten grandchildren, Ava and Elianna Davis, Eli and Ivy Patrick, Nolan, Josie and Lukas Wagner, Ali, Gabriella and Emma Buss; four brothers, Larry (Marie) Buss, Bob (Joyce) Buss, Ken (Sandy) Buss, and Dave (Shirley) Buss all of Kalida; five sisters, Eileen (Sam) Decker, Dorothy (Ron) Kerner, Norma (Dennis) Vorst, Barb (Duane) Steffan, all of Kalida and Edie (Denny) Carroll of West Chester. He was also preceded in death by two nephews, Jeff Vorst and Matt Steffan.

Roger retired after 40 years at BF Goodrich, Woodburn, IN. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, and its Holy Name Society, the Kalida Knights of Columbus, and the Glandorf Rod and Gun. Roger enjoyed woodworking, camping, playing cards, golfing, gardening, and farming and was an avid Cincinnati Reds Fan. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and his favorite job title was Dad and Grandpa.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where there will be a scripture service and a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.

