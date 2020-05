Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — Roger E. Ulm, 76, died May 19, 2020, at his residence. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Father Dennis Walsh will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store