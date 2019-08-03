LIMA — Roger James Welch, age 82. Born June 24, 1937 in Lima, Ohio and died June 29, 2019 in Tuscon, Arizona.
He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. As a civilian he worked for Ingersoll Rand air compressor service, then for IBM as a contractor coordinator and safety/OHSA representative. He enjoyed goofy humor, catching up with friends and family on Facebook, and chocolate. He had attended St. Rose Grade School and Lafayette Jackson High School. He is survived by his brother Farrell, his wife Chestine, daughter Michelle and several nephews and nieces in the Lima area.