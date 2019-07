BLUFFTON — Roland Moore Knoop, 91, died at 3 p.m. July 5, 2019, at Willow Ridge, Bluffton.

Services will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Pastor Kevin Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in Casstown Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.