Roland Orndoff

LIMA — Roland W. Orndoff, age 80, passed away August 19, 2020, at 10:38 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Roland was born August 13, 1940, in Waynesburg, PA, to Delbert and Dale S. (Weaver) Orndoff who preceded him in death. On January 2, 1960, he married Helen L. (Stoneking) Orndoff who survives in Lima.

Roland was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1959 through 1965. He had worked as general manager for Ohio Shield in Wapakoneta for 40 years retiring in 2005. Roland was a member of Lima Baptist Temple where he had served as a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir and led singing in the Master Builders Class. He also sang in a Christian trio group called "Temple Three and Dee" traveling and performing throughout the area. On September 27, 1963, Roland made the most important decision of his life when he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior. He enjoyed woodworking and will be remembered as being a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and Godly man.

In addition to his wife, Roland is survived by his children: Sheila (Brent) Hamilton of Santa Fe, NM, Rick (Lori) Orndoff of Lima, OH and Teresa (Todd) Lause of Lima, OH, 8 grandchildren: Greg (Shannon) Williams, Gina (Luke) Hunnaman, Luke (Ashley) Orndoff, Joy Howard, Seth Lause, Lance (Alex) Orndoff, Dylon (Samantha) Lause and Austin (Micah) Lause, 6 great grandchildren: Levi, Rylie, Gaige, Maylin, Cruz and Mara.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Lima Baptist Temple. Officiating the service will be Rev. Gary Hohman and Rev. Al Elmore. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery following the service where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the VFW #1275.

Friends may call on Friday from 4-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Christian School. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the St. Rita's Emergency Team for the tremendous care and support shown to Roland during this difficult time.