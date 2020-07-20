Rollin Briggs

SPENCERVILLE — Rollin Parker "Rollie" Briggs, 99, of Spencerville and formerly of Lima, died at 2:12 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the Celina Manor, where he had resided the past 6 years.

He was born in Selma, Kansas on July 4, 1921 to the late Russel and Opal Monroe Briggs.

On July 24, 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps Aviators, where he became a pilot and "Link Trainer" instructor and served his country until January 22, 1946. He then enlisted in the new United States Air Force Reserve and received his Honorable Discharge on January 22, 1949.

On October 28, 1949 he married Lola F. Wagner of Spencerville, who is deceased. They had two sons, Arden C. Briggs of Sidney and Bruce N. Briggs of Mendon, three grandchildren, Korey Briggs of Ft. Jennings, Derek (Ashley) Briggs of Columbus and Rachel ( Kevin) O'Brien of Tampa, FL., three great grandchildren, Lexi Briggs, Gage Briggs and Beckham Briggs.

On July 2, 1971 he married AnnaBelle "Ann" Beeler Davis, who died August 13, 2014. She has three sons, Tom Davis of Florida, Tim Davis of Sidney and Ted Davis of Lima.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma (Blaine) Brincefield and an infant sister Julia Briggs.

Rollie had operated his Briggs Garage in Kossuth and Spencerville and retired as a machinist from Buckeye Rubber Company in Lima. He was a Life member of VFW Post 1275 in Lima.

He was a private pilot and Ham Radio operator with the handle "Tree Topper", having been known for "Buzzing" his friends properties with his planes over the years. He loved to travel, having been to Alaska three times. Out West, he hunted Elk in Montana and enjoyed fishing.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Thursday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Lima Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the VFW Post 1275 of Lima.

With Covid-19 face masks required, the family will receive friends from 9 AM until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com