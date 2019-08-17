LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Please join the Lawson family in remembrance of Ron Lawson who passed away in Las Vegas on April 28, 2019. During his life he was married to Ida Lawson(Strasburg). He leaves behind three children, Ron Jr (Kathy), Cheryl (Brian Schumacher), Christina (John Zelinski), 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Marilyn (Ron) Houston.

After retiring from the Ford Lima Engine Plant, he and Ida moved to Las Vegas where Ron enjoyed many years of playing golf, visiting friends and watching his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. Please stop by and share a story and relive the best times of Ron's life with his friends and family on August 24th, 2019 at 318 Restaurant & Bar 318 N Main St. Lima, Ohio between 2 and 4 pm.