LIMA — Ronald R. Adams 80, died at 12:04 AM on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his residence in Lima, Ohio.

Ronald was born on October 14, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Raymond E. "Todd" Adams and Helen Dorothy (Steiger) Adams. On February 9, 1959, he married Susan "Susie" (Snook) Adams, she survives in Lima.

He was a welder for Sheller Globe for twenty-five years and retired from General Dynamics. He was an avid hot rodder and was known for his 1931 Ford Roadster which he owned since he was fourteen. He was also an excellent woodworker and built Colonial furniture. His parents had owned the old Dixie Skate Arena and Ron was also a great roller-skater.

He is survived by his son, Michael Adams, of Elida, OH and daughter, Melinda (Mike) Sebenoler, of Lima, OH; nine grandchildren, Mike Adams, Kaleb Adams, Jacob Adams, Jordan Adams, Hannah (Nick) Adams, Kory (Andrea) Sebenoler, Michelle (Ryan) Burgei, Tyler Sebenoler and Zach Sebenoler; and ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Debbie Adams and granddaughter, Amanda Adams.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. Rev.Randy Boratko will officiate.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship, 1606 W. Elm St., Lima, Ohio 45805.

