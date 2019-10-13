LIMA — Ronald L. "Ron" Bailey, 70, of Lima, passed away at 4:05 AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on July 16, 1949 in Lima, to Mitchell and Omalee (Patton) Bailey, who both preceded him in death. On June 4, 1983, he married Sandra L. Smith, who preceded him in death on February 18, 2017.

Ron proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as the manager of Big Lots. He loved scratch off lottery tickets, bowling and fishing. Ron also enjoyed gardening, thrift store shopping and garage sales.

Surviving are his sons Ronald Bailey, Jr. of Columbus and Brian (Lena) Bailey of Lima; his daughter Stephanie (Dennis) Prine of Lima; his step-son Frankie (Linkey) Thacker of Dayton, OH; his step-daughters Bonnie (Micah Eaton) Thacker and Hope (Dusten Evans) Shreves, both of Lima; his brothers Mike (Patti) Bailey of Lima and Dwayne (Liz) Bailey of Cairo; his twenty-two grandchildren; his eighteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two step-daughters Jeanie and Peggy Thacker; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; his sisters Debra Shepard and Darlene Carter.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Interment will be at a later date in Ward Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.