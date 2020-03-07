BLUFFTON — Ronald E. Beach Sr., age 73, passed away February 22, 2020, at 3:59 am, at the OSU Hospital.

Ronald was born April 21, 1946 in Bluffton, OH, to Franklin and Jeanette (Burkholder) Beach, both of whom preceded him in death. On September 15, 1966 he married Dolly (Amstutz) Beach who survives in Beaverdam.

Ronald was a special man who touched the lives of many. He was proud of his years of service with the United States National Guard during the Viet Nam Era, and was honored to serve the American people. He had many hobbies and interests such as fishing and working with ham radios. He loved trains and was a big fan of music, especially Chet Atkins and the Ventures. One of Ronald's greatest joys was "goin down the woad with his kids," Shilo, Jr., Missy, Candy, Teddy, Angel, Lacey, Munchkin, Sweetface, and Buttons. Above all else, Ronald loved his family. He was an exceptional man, and will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: spouse, Dolly Beach; children, Ronald (Lorie) Beach Jr. and Kristina (Scott) East; siblings, Sandra (Richard) Palte and Sherri (Burdette) Winegardener; as well as grandchildren, Kelli Beach, Louisa Dunlap, Nicholas Beach, and Camron East.

A celebration of life will take place on March 14, 2020, at Union Chapel Missionary Church located at 4869 Ada Road, Lima, OH 45801. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with a candlelight vigil at 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been made through the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES BLUFFTON CHAPEL.

