LIMA — Ronald "Ronnie" E. Brantley, 87, passed away on March 21, 2019, at 3:40 pm, Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald was born March 7, 1932 in Lima, OH, to Frank and Lola (Stevenson) Brantley who both preceded him in death. On September 1, 1961 he married Maria Brantley who preceded him in death on June 13, 1987.

Ronnie graduated from Central High School in 1951. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for 20 years. While he was in active duty he received The Army Commendation Medal. Ronnie worked for The United States Postal Services for 37 years and retired on November 30, 1990. He loved to be outdoors, fish and work with his hands on various activities. Ronnie was an avid car fan and his favorite type was a convertible. He enjoyed reading and found great interest in the Westerns genre. Ronnie was a very giving person and would do anything for anyone in a time of need. He also loved children and took Connie's children and took them on as his own, Kayla, Michael and Justin.

Ronnie is survived by his special friend / care taker, Connie Sue Deaton of Lima, OH, special family, Kayla Williams of Lima, OH, Michael Williams of Oxford, ENG, Justin Deaton, siblings, Wanda Deaton of Lexington, KY, and Thomas (Sylvia) Brantley of Greenwood, IN, niece, Merian (Mike) Caldwell of Indianapolis, IN, nephew, Thomas "Tommy" Wayne of Bloomington, IN, great nieces and nephews, Joesph, Krysten, Zoee, Autumn, Cassandra and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and his companion animals Tiny and Dilly.

He preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Wallace Deaton and beloved animals.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Dave Stanford to officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date at Salem Westminster Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

